Dr. Eric Thomas “The Hip Hop Preacher” Explains Being Humbled By Homelessness & How To Be A 360 Man

For those seeking some much-needed inspirational advice, the person of choice to turn to other than the Lord himself has in recent times become “The Hip Hop Preacher,” better known as Dr. Eric Thomas.

ET called into the Get Up! church this morning to chop it up with dear friends Erica and GRIFF for a conversation that covered his career as a motivational speaker, how homelessness proved to be one of his best life lessons and his personal definition of what the 360 Man movement is all about.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Bringing his unmistakeable energy to the show as per usual, ET pretty much turned the studio into one of his highly motivational seminars that’s helped garner him over two million followers and counting on Instagram. From professional sports teams to UFC fighters, his guidance has managed to become something that many people rely on in their personal journeys of faith, which Thomas always credits back to God.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our full interview with Dr. Eric Thomas below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: