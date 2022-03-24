Easter Special: Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans To Battle It Out On ‘Verzuz’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Verzuz announced Mary Mary will battle it out with BeBe and CeCe Winans on Easter Sunday (April 17). This will be an epic battle between the legendary Gospel siblings on Resurrection day you will not want to miss. Erica and Tina Campbell are fresh off of their amazing performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LVI.

Verzuz, the music platform was created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Introduced as a “DJ Battle” on Instagram in March 2020, the platform reached tens of millions of people looking for entertainment at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The artist picks 20 songs each to battle it out against each other and the fans choose their winner. Now, the competition is produced, on stage with performances from the contestants, making it, even more, a fantastic experience. Previous battles include Teddy Riley versus Babyface, Gladys Knight versus Patti LaBelle, and The Isley Brothers versus Earth, Wind, and Fire.

This isn’t Gospel’s first Gospel battle. Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond went head to head as the Verzuz platform gained notoriety in June of 2020. Who do you think will win? Better yet, will BeBe, CeCe, Erica and Tina perform their classic version of “Joy To The World” at the end of the program?

