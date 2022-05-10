Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Power of A Plan

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Step number seven is the “power of a plan.” If you fail to plan you are really planning to fail. Every great building has a blueprint. Every winning team has a game plan. And every great achievement is a result of a plan. The plan can change. It can grow, it can shift, but there needs to be a plan.

You have a plan to get to work every day, don’t you? If there’s a detour that you give up and go home, you know, you simply adjust to the detour. Do the same with your life. Plan your work and work your plan and be flexible and you will be amazed at the results. You can do it just plan it and make it happen.

