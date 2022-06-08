South African Boxer Dies Following Viral Fight Video Of Him Disoriented & “Punching Air”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Some of you may have came across a video that’s since gone viral of South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming disoriented during an in-ring fight with opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa, so much so that he actually began swinging at thin air.

Sadly, we now must report that Buthelezi has died after being hospitalized for internal brain bleeding soon after the chilling incident. He was only 24 years old.

The now-fatal fight was in its 10th and final round on Sunday (June 5), and it appears that Buthelezi had simply been suffering internally for far too long at that point. Boxing South Africa confirmed his death, stating in a press release, “At the hospital, Mr. Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he however succumbed to the injury last night.”

Take a look at a few more details below behind the extremely shocking turn of events that led to Simiso Buthelezi’s death, via TMZ:

“It’s unclear when, where and how Buthelezi suffered the injury — he was reportedly in control of the bout from the opening bell.

Boxing South Africa said in its statement an investigation into the fight and the death is underway.

‘The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa acknowledges warm words of condolences of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture,’ officials said.

Buthelezi had been unbeaten in the ring prior to Sunday’s fight.”

His trainer, Bheki Mngomezulu, is completely stumped on what could’ve caused his client’s death, telling News 24, “there wasn’t anything untoward in the fight and in training. He was leading the fight on points before the unfortunate incident occurred.” All we can do at this point is send our condolences to his family, and hope that doctors can determine what exactly happened to Simiso Buthelezi.

Rest in peace, champ.

