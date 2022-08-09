Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

OPPORTUNITY FOR JOY

It’s not easy to approach troubles with joy, unless we can understand how these things work out for good. One of the best things that comes from trouble is that we are tested. And while testing seems like something to get anxious about, when we pass, we have more confidence than we had before.

Endurance is quality that is crucial to staying true to our faith in the hard times. Rather than giving up when troubles come, hold onto your faith in Jesus and ask the Holy Spirit to help you in times of trouble.

Scripture:

James 1:2-3 When troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow.

Prayer:

Lord, there have been times lately where I feel that my faith is really being tested. Help me consider my misfortunes as an opportunity to lean on you and develop my endurance. Give me joy in the middle of my trouble, knowing that better things are coming.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Opportunity for Joy was originally published on praisedc.com