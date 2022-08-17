Healthy Ever After: Ty Lewis Gives Caregivers Tips On How To Effectively Communicate With Someone With Dementia [Listen]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Did you know that about 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease? African Americans are twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or dementia as white Americans. Communication is key to a patient with the disease and their caregiver. Joining us today with tips on how to communicate with someone who has dementia is Ty Lewis. She’s a certified dementia practitioner, educator, and owner of In Case I Forget Consulting.

ERICA CAMPBELL: Give us some tips on how you have learned to communicate with someone with Dementia.

TY LEWIS: So communicating with someone who has dementia is very important. You want to make sure that you have excellent body language, you don’t ask too many questions, or your questions aren’t direct, but you make statements instead. And that you practice repetition, you speak clearly, and you make eye contact and make sure because they’re trying to process that you give them time to respond to you.

ERICA: Were you inspired to become a certified Dementia practitioner because of your mom?

TY: Yes, I was and also my grandmother, my mother’s mother, as well as my uncle, my mother’s brother, were both diagnosed with Dementia. And I just wanted to do something different. And make sure that I had the tools to be able to equip myself to give my mother a better life and so that we can walk this journey in peace. And I wanted to make sure that I educated myself, so that I can in turn, educate others and help her.

ERICA: I love that. Let’s talk about the importance of having patience. You know, just to be honest, my grandmother had had Dementia, and one of two of my aunts are suffering with it. And my mom is actually her sister’s caregiver. And it’s just, it’s just, it’s a struggle. Yeah. And so we’re trying to keep my mom young and vibrant, and she just wants to take care of her sister. So what would you say to someone who’s new to being a caregiver, they haven’t become certified, but they love their loved ones. What was the the process of doing this the right way?

TY: One of the things that I often tell people is, and you’ll hear me say this all the time, you’ve got this, we’re going to be this. And what that means is not necessarily that we’re going to find a cure for dementia, but that if you change your perspective about this disease, you’re going to win. And so having a positive outlook, makes you enjoy every day with your loved one gives you patience, to improve your ability to accept what comes your way, and just allows you to just walk in love, so that you can be the best caregiver that you are called to be. This journey is about service. So we have to let go ourselves and understand that we’re serving our loved one.

ERICA: We are talking to certified Dementia practitioner Ty Lewis. She’s also the owner of In Case I Forget Consulting. If people want more information, if they want more details, or if they want to contact you, what do they need to do?

They can follow my page. @iamgertrudejordan, or they can visit my website at incaseiforgetconsulting.com.

ERICA: But you got some great videos on Instagram. So encouraging. I love watching your mom dance. How can people follow you on social media?

TY: At the same place. @iamgertrudejordan and I love getting tips and strategies and just having fun. And just letting people understand that even though your loved one is diagnosed with Dementia, you can live a full life you can do this too. And you can make it.

ERICA: Thank you so so much for being with us today. Prayers up for you and for your mom and God bless you in all the work that you do. And I hope y’all really do reach out to her if you need tips and more information on caring for your loved ones. Thank you so much, Ty Lewis.

TY: Thank you so much. I have a winning day.

