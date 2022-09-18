Baby Dove Advances Efforts To Address Black Maternal Health Disparities

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The maternal health crisis’ disproportionate impact on Black women has been a deplorable longstanding issue, and initiatives have been cultivated to develop better health outcomes for expectant moms. Baby Dove announced that it’s expanding its Black Birth Equity Fund.

Launched in 2021, the effort was developed to provide Black mothers with financial resources to access culturally responsive doula services. The fund has provided grants for over 200 mothers and hopes to double that number by the end of the year. Baby Dove has doubled its investment in the fund, bringing its total to $500,000.

The brand has also joined forces with nonprofits and reproductive justice advocates leading transformative work in the health equity space for the creation of #DearDoula; a digital series where Black parents can ask questions about different aspects of the pregnancy journey that will be answered by doula experts. The project is being led by Chanel Porchia-Albert, founder of Ancient Song Doula Services and co-creator of JustBirth Space. Baby Dove will also sponsor the Black Mamas Matter Alliance’s Black Maternal Health Conference.

Neha Minj, who serves as Brand Director and Head of Operations & Engagement for Baby Dove, says changing the narrative starts with addressing the systemic barriers that impact access to quality care. “As a brand that encourages all parents to care with confidence, we are committed to making care for Black moms accessible and equitable,” she shared in a statement. “Doulas can offer advocacy and support to Black birthing individuals who have not received the care they deserve. We are proud to extend our efforts and emphasize the important role they play in closing the maternal care gap, particularly with the support of our partners.”

Initiatives like the one created by Baby Dove are needed. Research shows Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related factors than white women. The maternal death rate increased by 26 percent among Black women in 2020.

