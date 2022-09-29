Platinum-Selling Gospel Jazz Music Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV NETWORK

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Nashville, TN — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations. Tankard is an author, a reality TV Dad, pilot, NBA motivational speaker, and pastor of a thriving church near Nashville, TN. From music to ministry to media, Tankard’s powerful brand has collaborated in partnerships with Shell Aviation, Walmart, Joel Osteen Ministries, and CJC Network. He has built a global iconic status and continues further by launching his own TV network.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Tankard and his wife and business partner Jewel Tankard are launching SMOOTH LIFE Network. From relaxing music and magnificent mansions to movies, mindset, motivation, and money matters, Smooth Life Network (SmoothLifeTV) is the one-stop shop for all things SMOOTH. The Smooth Life Channel will be a visual and audible backdrop for a peaceful and fulfilling lifestyle.

“With our massive success in music and reality TV with our family show, Jewel and I feel obligated to make our world more accessible to our core audience on an on-demand basis,” says Tankard. “We also want to open the door to other creatives to have an opportunity for their projects to SHINE on a global scale.”

Tankard is on the search for content for his Smooth Life Network. “We are casting a wide net for quality content submissions to air on our 24-hour TV channel,” he explains. “We are looking for content to air live and on-demand worldwide via Apple / ROKU / Amazon Firestick in addition to iPhone/Android apps and more.”

Viewers will be able to enjoy inspirational and entertaining programming like the hit series Thicker Than Water: The Tankards, Kingdom Kribz, Lush Decor (reality), The Zone (teen empowerment), The Destiny Center Sunday Services (motivation), Elite Ballers (sports), Monica’s Pot (cooking), and Smooth Sundays w/Tank (music concerts). The Smooth Life Network will be launching October 1, 2022. Visit: SmoothLifetv.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

With his award-winning 2018 RISE! album staying on the charts for over three years, and his 2021 SHINE! album boasting the #1 Smooth Jazz Radio hit and Marvin Gaye remake “Just Like Music”, Tankard has garnered yet another music award accolade. Tankard has received a 2022 JAZZ MUSIC AWARD nomination. The Jazz Music Awards (JMA), presented by Jazz 91.9 WCLK, Clark Atlanta University, is the first awards show in the United States and North America completely dedicated to showcasing the art form of jazz. Tankard is nominated for Best Contemporary Artist and is the only Gospel artist to be included in the award nominations.

“I am super excited to be part of this history-making event and how God has used me as his ambassador to cross music genre lines with my combo of Gospel and Jazz music,” Tankard states.

Tankard has been giving us music to meditate, dream and vibe to for over three decades. He is giving listeners a new radio single, “Shudda-Sed-Sompid-Din,” from his SHINE! album. “Shudda-Sed-Sompid-Din” features Tankard’s Sunday’s Best Musician contest winners Brandon Marceal (flute) and Tracey Phipps (vocals). SHINE! is available in stores and on all digital music platforms.

READ MORE:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Platinum-Selling Gospel Jazz Music Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV NETWORK was originally published on praiserichmond.com