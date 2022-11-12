Kanye West Rejects Farrakhan Defending Him Over Antisemitism: ‘I Took That As A Slight’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

A new video shows the artist formerly known as Kanye West sounding off on a number of topics related to the series of events that have left him increasingly ostracized by mainstream society.

Notably, the rapper — who now goes by just the name Ye — took umbrage at Nation Of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan, who made an impassioned defense of the accused antisemite who’s also repeatedly shared anti-Black rhetoric.

MORE: Director Behind ‘Anti-Semitic’ Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted Is ‘Not Apologizing For Nothing’

Farrakhan on Thursday released a nearly hourlong video of himself addressing the antisemitism controversy surrounding both Ye and NBA star Kyrie Irving. While Farrakhan spoke out in defense mostly of Irving, who’s been suspended for tweeting a link to a movie decried as antisemitic, he also had some sympathetic words for “Brother Ye.”

At one point in the video, Farrakhan said neither Irving nor Ye harbors hatred against Jews.

“These people aren’t antisemitic,” Farrakhan said of Irving and Ye. “They’ve never done nothing against you as a Jewish person.”

He added later in the video: “We don’t like what you’re doing to Kyrie or to Ye.”

Farrakhan specifically said, “Ye is not a hater. Ye is a lover.”

But it was perhaps Farrakhan’s mentioning of Ye’s wealth that generated resentment from the now-former billionaire.

“Ye lost $2 billion in a few days,” Farrakhan said during the video. “You might wonder, did he really have it? He lost that much that soon?”

Watch a portion of Farrakhan’s address below.

Farrakhan is likely the last person Ye wants to defend him if he’s truly trying to make amends with the Jewish community. After all, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) — the leading Jewish advocacy group — has also labeled the Nation of Islam leader as “a notable extremist figure, railing against Jews, white people and the LGBT community.”

On Friday, a video of Ye surfaced on social media showing him acknowledging — and rejecting — Farrakhan’s defense after running down a list of high-profile people who he said can’t control him.

“Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight,” Ye said from the passenger seat of a vehicle during a conversation with an apparent paparazzo.

Ye suggested he and Farrakhan need to speak in person about it more.

“I don’t take no disrespect from nobody so let’s get on the phone and let’s talk that out,” Ye said. “I don’t care who you are. I ain’t taking no slights from nobody.”

Ye then goes on to compare himself to other celebrities who have lost a loved one and claimed his mother was “sacrificed” by alluding to an apparent conspiracy theory.

“In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing,” Ye said. “Feels like it might be a lot of that,” he continued before accusing: “They want to monetize and traumatize.”

Acknowledging his lucrative deals with the Gap and adidas have “all gone away,” Ye said turned to his faith.

“Jesus is king. God love me,” he said. “This truth is gonna be heard.”

He concluded with a head-scratching comment: “I never killed nobody, but that means that I can say whatever I want and not go to jail.”

Watch the footage below.

The possibility of incarceration notwithstanding, there is some validity to the claims of antisemitism.

To be sure, as recently as last month, Ye openly admitted during an episode of the popular “Drink Champs” podcast that he was “on this antisemitism vibe.”

Forward, a Jewish-owned and operated news website, recently documented at least 17 other instances of “Every antisemitic thing Kanye West has said (so far).”

Ye has apologized, but his critics have suggested it is not sincere.

