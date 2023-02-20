President’s Day: The Power Of Failure | Dr. Willie Jolley

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s President’s Day principle to win BIG today is “The Power Of Failure”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

Hey, it’s another great day. This is Dr. Willie Jolly and today is a special Presidents Day message. Every successful person has had a failure, but they use the failure and learn from their failure and make failure their teacher rather than their undertaker. There’s a story of a man who:

Failed in business at the age of 21

Was defeated in a legislative race at the age of 22

Failed again in business at the age of 24

His sweetheart died when he was 26.

He had a nervous breakdown at the age of 26

Lost a congressional race at the age of 34

Lost another one at the age of 36

Lost a senatorial race at age 45

Lost in his effort to become vice president of the United States at age 47

Lost another senatorial race at age 49

And he was elected president of the United States at age 52

His name was Abraham Lincoln. Don’t let failure get you down, it’s part of the success system. Learn from your failure and use it and live your dreams.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.