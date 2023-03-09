David and Tamela Mann To Be Honored At 22nd Annual Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel superstars David and Tamela Mann will be honored at the 22nd Annual Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, Broadcast Music Inc announced.

Dr. Bobby Jones will also be honored alongside them. The show will recognize and honor the impact that the three have made in gospel music. They will also pay tribute to the songwriters and publishers in the gospel industry.

“BMI is thrilled to be back in Atlanta celebrating the best in Gospel music,” said Brewton. “We’re extremely proud to honor powerhouse couple Tamela and David Mann for their incredible contributions to the Gospel community, the enduring legacy of Dr. Bobby Jones and the songwriters and publishers behind the top Gospel songs of the previous year. Through song and praise, they deliver inspirational messages of hope, faith and goodwill to music lovers around the world. We feel truly blessed to bring these trailblazers together in fellowship and celebrate their creative works.”

The ceremony will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neil and BMI Vice President Catherine Brewton at Flourish Atlanta on March 30th.

