SMH!
In a snub that her fans will take personally, Angela Bassett failed to win Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as “Ramonda,” Queen mother of Wakanda who deals with the loss of her son T’Challa and an impending invasion in the Marvel comics film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Oscar trophy with her performance as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the film comedy-drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Curtis plays an IRS inspector and other numerous characters in a film also starring fellow Oscar nominees Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. Quan would go on to win Best Supporting Actor.
Bassett’s snub comes 30 years after her nomination for Best Actress, playing legend Tina Turner in the biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Bassett lost out to fellow actress Holly Hunter who won the film “The Piano” Bassett is also the first actor in the Marvel Universal to be nominated and win an Academy Award for one of their films.
Curtis edged out fellow nominees:
• Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
• Hong Chau (The Whale),
• Kerry Condon – (The Banshees of Inisherin)
• Stephanie Hsu – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Angela Bassett Snubbed Again, Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Best Supporting Actress was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
