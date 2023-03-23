it’s time to grab your tickets!
Zacardi Cortez announced on Instagram that he will be coming to a city near you for his “Imprint Experience” tour.
In a post, Cortez said, “The IMPRINT Experience Tour is coming to a city near you! This lineup, the band, the team… it’s crazy y’all and the experience will be an authentic God encounter!!! Thank you for your support.”
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
Below are the dates for the first round of the tour:
APRIL 4 – TUPELO
APRIL 5 – MOSS POINT
APRIL 6 – HOUSTON
APRIL 7 – DALLAS
APRIL 9 – BEAUMONT
APRIL 14 – CHICAGO
For ticket information, dates and additional information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Zacardi Cortez Announces “Imprint Experience” Tour was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Erica Campbell Set To Appear in the Lifetime Film 'Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins'
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars