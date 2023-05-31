Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities”
Napoleon Hill, author of the landmark book Think and Grow Rich and my friend Dr. Dennis Kimbrough, the author of Think and Grow rich or black choice, both said “Wherever you find a challenge, a crisis. You will also find an opportunity.” They both say that every adversity contains at the same time a seed of equivalent opportunity. If there were no problems, there would be no opportunity. And you don’t even have to go look for a problem. The problem will find you.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Let’s Celebrate The Sacrifice Of Our Ancestors | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Her Story – B. Smith and “Just One Yes”
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Story Of St. Patrick
Yet we can turn the setbacks into comebacks by changing our thinking and looking for the opportunities in the midst of the adversity. You must decide to stay positive and decide if you want to see a setback that you can cry about or do you want to see an opportunity that you should be excited about. It’s your choice. I recommend that you choose to be excited about the future so you can win.
-
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Talks Pregnancy 'I Felt The Presence Of God This Time Around'
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Halle Bailey Reveals Sister Chloe Bailey’s Sweet Reaction To Seeing ‘The Little Mermaid’ For The First Time
-
GoFundMe For Sarah Jane Comrie Surges To Help ‘Citi Bike Karen’ Pay ‘Mounting’ Legal Bills
-
Viola Davis Stuns In Valentino At The Cannes Film Festival
-
Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother