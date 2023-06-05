Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly”
- Let’s Celebrate The Sacrifice Of Our Ancestors | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Her Story – B. Smith and “Just One Yes”
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Story Of St. Patrick
READ BELOW
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Today I want to share the first secret, “Friends First.” We have found that the best marriages happen when you are married to your best friend. See, we know that people get married for all sorts of reasons. Like, someone looks good or they drove a fancy car. But the best marriages happen when you really like the person that you’re married to. That you two are best friends. So, today’s tip is “Friends First.” Work on your friendship and your marriage will grow.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For "Feel Alright (Blessed)"
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
-
Review + Interview: 'Shooting Stars' Tells Faith-Filled Story Of LeBron's HS Days, "GRIFF" Speaks With Director Chris Robinson
-
Erica Campbell To Visit Seven Cities On 'The Feel Alright Tour'
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Halle Bailey Makes History In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Opening Weekend & Her Family Emotionally Reacts In Viral Video