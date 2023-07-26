There Is Power in Being Persistent | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “There Is Power in Being Persistent”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
- Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley
Today’s tip for success shares a biblical story of a person who knocked on their neighbor’s door, and the neighbor told them to go away. “I’m in bed”, but the person kept knocking and kept knocking until the neighbor got up and gave them whatever they needed.
This is a great lesson for us to use in turning setbacks into comebacks. You must persist. People will say no and think that will get you to give up, which it does for most people. But you must understand that persistence is the key to changing a no into a yes, because persistence always breaks down resistance.
What is a no?
It is nothing but a yes waiting to happen. Is it a set back? Maybe… No, no, no, no. It is just a setup… for a comeback.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Erica Campbell, Patti LaBelle Among New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha
-
What Happened To Carlee Russell? Missing Black Woman Mysteriously Reappears After 48-Hour Search
-
2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Weekend Best Moments [Photos]
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Jamie Foxx Posts First Video Since Undisclosed Medical Incident In April “I Went To Hell and Back”