Repent | Ericaism

So let me just give you this quick reminder first, John, 1:9. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” First, John 1:8. “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves.” That sin isn’t in us, right? We’re human, we’re gonna be flawed and make mistakes. But what I love about the word of God is there’s always an opportunity to repent and turn back to God.

There’s always an opportunity to surrender your life over to Jesus Christ and and we talk about a lot of things. And I think that we need to make sure that salvation and repenting and turning to God is at the forefront. Because it’s unfortunate when we come to the father just for what he can fix and and do and give, as opposed to coming to him because you believe that he is the God creator, that Jesus is the Redeemer, and that he is our salvation.

So every now and again, we just need to check our heart and make sure we’re right, because sometimes you can think you’re right. Can still be 1000% wrong. That’s one of my regular prayers. Father, please help me to see myself. Help me not to live in a religious state of mind or help me not to stay in a place of condemnation, right? Help me to stay right in the middle, understanding that I’m nothing without you. But I’m everything with you that I always need to repent.

That’s our job that we should be sharing the gospel. This is for those that you know, I’m waiting on God to show me what I’m supposed to be doing. The Bible says, well, I supposed to go into the highways and hedges and compel men to come in to Jesus Christ. And what are we compelling them to come into a relationship with Christ, not come to Jesus, man.

He’ll fix everything in your life, because sometimes you can give your life to Jesus until have issues. It is about the relationship. It is about knowing that we’ll see Jesus when it all is said and done right, and hearing him say well done when it’s all said and done.

That is my Ericaism for the day, ladies and gentlemen, let’s remember that repenting is a part of our daily life as believers, right. We don’t get to a place of arrogance. Oh, no, I’ve been saved since 1962. Listen I’m sure, somewhere in those years you had to say, Lord, I’m sorry I’m wrong. I shouldn’t have said that. And I have done that correct?

My heart, Lord, don’t let me walk in error, you know, let me always stay at the feet of Jesus, no matter how high you take me and and stay there with gratefulness, you know and share that same patience and and grace with someone else. You know, just because you saveed a long time, some people ae brand new and there are some things that they just don’t know. But if you can lovingly walk somebody into a relationship with Christ, that is the most beautiful thing.