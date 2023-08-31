Keep Your Eyes On The Prize | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Keep Your Eyes On The Prize”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
I want to give you tips to create your greater comeback. I want you to know that we are going through some unprecedented times and therefore I want you to do just that. Go through them when you’re going through tough stuff.
Make a point to keep going. Don’t stop. We must keep moving forward while even it is challenging and tough. Do it even then. Why? Because good is up the road. It’s the kind of thinking that brought out four parents through tough times.
They knew that tough times don’t last forever, so the good times are right up the road. So I’m encouraging you. Stay positive. Stay excited about the future and keep moving forward with a great expectation of a greater tomorrow. Because I know for sure that what you envisioned can become your reality. And I know that your best is still yet to come.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
