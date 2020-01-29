CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Black Celebrity Men Get In On #GirlDad With Touching Tributes

Posted January 29, 2020

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

As days pass and it all sets in that Kobe Bryant is gone, celebrities, reporters and anyone who encountered the Black Mamba are sharing stories about the inspirational figure from behind the scenes. #GirlDad is currently trending on Twitter after ESPN journalist Elle Duncan revealed how Bryant raved about being the proud father of three daughters when they met the first time.

“Girls are the best,” he told her engaging in conversation about her then-pregnancy. “Just be grateful you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.” He mentioned that his wife Vanessa Bryant wanted to have another child to try for a boy, but she knew she might have another girl. “I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad.”

It inspired Black dad’s everywhere to take to social media and post photos of them and their daughters using the hashtag. (See it here) See how these celebrity men are getting in on it.

Black Celebrity Men Get In On #GirlDad With Touching Tributes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Shad Moss

View this post on Instagram

#girldad I LOVE YOU SHAI

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

2. Russell Wilson

View this post on Instagram

#girldad

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

3. Marcus Black

View this post on Instagram

We ain’t say nun but we seen it... #girldad

A post shared by Marcus Black (@mvrcusblvck) on

4. TImbaland

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️my babe reign #girldad

A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland) on

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close