Idris Elba brought his two favorite girls out to the recent premiere of his movie, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. His wife Sabrina Elba and daughter Isan Elba were hand-in-hand at his side at the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater where he and Sabrina also spoke with Extra about their recent wedding.

“We had a great time. It was a really, really good wedding, the best fun — it was really a good time,” he said.

If you remember, Idris DJ’d the royal wedding for Prince Harry and the Meghan Markle, so inquiring minds also wanted to know if he met baby Archie. See his answer in the interiew below and check out photos of him and his beautiful family on the red carpet below…

Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina & Isan Attend The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com