After weeks of anticipation, The Reunion Tour finally made its way to Raleigh’s PNC Arena on Tuesday night (Oct. 10).

With performances by Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, David & Tamela Mann and Israel Houghton, the capital city was treated to a powerful night of music, fun, and praise. And you already know The Light 103.9 had to be there for it all!

Check out our gallery of highlights below!

GALLERY: “The Reunion Tour” Hits PNC Arena For A Night Of Worship was originally published on thelightnc.com