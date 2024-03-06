Get Up Church Helps Raise Over $1 Million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon [WATCH]

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell crew kicked off the St. Jude annual Radiothon with a live broadcast, including a few surprise guests like Pastor JJ Hairston, Casey J, and VaShawn Mitchell! With the help of the Get Up Church, Urban One raised over $1.5 million for the research hospital, where no family has to ever worry about a bill. Scroll for a recap!

