Religiously Inspired Tattoos [PHOTOS]
Posted June 24, 2019
• f o r g i v e n • This new tattoo means SO much to me. I remember going to ACC for the first time. I felt so broken and alone. I felt separated from God because of choices I made, as a Christian. The first thing @milesfidell said was “God is not mad at you” & it completely changed my perspective. I always saw God has a vengeful God, not as a forgiving best friend. Over the course of my sophomore year I realized no matter how far you think you are. No matter the choices you never thought you’d make. No matter the circumstances you found yourself in. You are never too far from God, and He’s been chasing you all along. I chose the word “forgiven” because it’s a constant reminder that Jesus died for ME and my mistakes do NOT define me. Jesus defines me. I am and will always be forgiven.
JESUS CHRIST!!!! 🙊 This piece is biblical af! #curlys_art #localartist #crusifixiontattoo #jesuschrist #catholictattoo #christiantattoo
Work of today... was a lot of fun😇🙏 #tattoo #blackandgrey #prayinghands #prayinghandstattoo #realistictattoo #christiantattoo #cross #crosstattoo
Minne från Jerusalem ✝️❤️ #jerusalemtattoo #christiantattoo #aramaictattoo
#praying #prayinghands #christiantattoo
Does anyone else have a scripture verse tattoo? This verse tattoo is done by Roger @tattoosbyrogerwyatt #scripturetattoo #christiantattoo #simpletattoo #faith #belief
