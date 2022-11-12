Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

HomePhotos

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young women: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure.  The sorority has over 85,000 members with 500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea. 

Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Symbol: The Poodle

1. Kelly Price

Kelly Price

2. MC Lyte

MC Lyte

3. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

4. Victoria Rowell

Victoria Rowell

5. Anna Maria Horsford

Anna Maria Horsford

6. Maritza Correia McClendon

Maritza Correia McClendon Source:Getty

First Puerto Rican of African descent in the US to set an American and World swimming record, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist

7. Tonya Lee Williams

Tonya Lee Williams Source:Getty

Actress, The Young and the Restless

8. Renee Powell

Renee Powell Source:Getty

Retired professional golfer; second African American woman to play on the LPGA tour.

 

9. Martha Reeves

Martha Reeves Source:Getty

R&B and pop singer, former politician, former lead singer of the Motown girl group “Martha and the Vandellas”

10. Hattie Mcdaniels

Hattie Mcdaniels Source:Getty

Actress, Gone With the Wind, (1939)

11. U.S. Representative Robin Kelly

U.S. Representative Robin Kelly Source:Getty

12. Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner

Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner Source:Getty

13. Audrey Jones

Audrey Jones Source:Getty

14. Tressie McMillan Cottom

Tressie McMillan Cottom Source:Getty

15. April Sinclair

April Sinclair Source:Getty

16. Deshauna Barber

Deshauna Barber Source:Getty

17. Donna Orender

Donna Orender Source:Getty

18. Hydeia Broadbent

Hydeia Broadbent Source:Getty

19. Carmelita Jeter

Carmelita Jeter Source:Getty
