Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

The red carpet of the Stellar Awards is where faith meets fashion. Some of Gospel Greats walked Stellar’s runway before the biggest night in Gospel music and everyone was dressed to impress.
More From The Stellar Awards
- Stellar Award Winners Maverick City Music Share What It Means To Win New Artist & Album Of The Year
- Kirk Franklin Surprised With A Gold Plaque For GRAMMY-Winning Single “Love Theory”
- The Perfect Pair! Tye Tribbett & Jekalyn Carr Tapped To Host 2021 Stellar Gospel Music Awards
Take a look at some of the best looks from Gospel’s biggest and brightest stars. The Stellar Awards will premiere on the newly launched Stellar TV network between July 24th and August 6th, 2023, and will also air in national broadcast syndication from Aug. 7th through Sept. 10th. Check your local listings for your time and air date.
1. Erica Campbell and Natalie GrantSource:Getty
Erica Campbell and Natalie Grant attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2. Isabel DavisSource:Getty
Isabel Davis poses in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
3. Dottie PeoplesSource:Getty
Dottie Peoples attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
4. Bobby JonesSource:Getty
Bobby Jones attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
5. Anthony BrownSource:Getty
Anthony Brown attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
6. Travis Greene and Jacqueline Gyamfi GreeneSource:Getty
Travis Greene and Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
7. SensereSource:Getty
Members of the musical group Sensere pose in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
8. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
9. Tammy Franklin and Kirk FranklinSource:Getty
Tammy Franklin and Kirk Franklin attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
10. Jonathan McReynoldsSource:Getty
Jonathan McReynolds attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
11. Pastor Mike Jr.Source:Getty
Pastor Mike Jr. attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
12. Tasha Cobbs-LeonardSource:Getty
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard poses in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
13. Natalie Todd and Michael ToddSource:Getty
Natalie Todd and Michael Todd attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
14. Neiko Flowers and Janisse FlowerSource:Getty
Neiko Flowers and Janisse Flowers attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
15. James Fortune attendsSource:Getty
James Fortune attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
16. Joyce SheffieldSource:Getty
Joyce Sheffield attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
17. Destiny PaytonSource:Getty
Destiny Payton attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
18. Tasha Cobbs LeonardSource:Getty
Cobbs Leonard attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
19. Kelontae GavinSource:Getty
Gavin attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
20. Vicky AdkinsSource:Getty
Vicky Adkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
21. Charles JenkinsSource:Getty
Charles Jenkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
22. Destiny DiggsSource:Getty
Destiny Diggs attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
23. Koryn HawthorneSource:Getty
Koryn Hawthorne attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
24. Natalie ToddattendSource:Getty
Toddattends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
25. AmethystSource:Getty
Amethyst attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
26. Brandon Camphor, Julia McMillan, Fred Cleveland and Angela Jones of Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1way) aSource:Getty
Camphor, Julia McMillan, Fred Cleveland and Angela Jones of Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1way) attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
27. JokiaSource:Getty
Jokia attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
28. Jekalyn CarrSource:Getty
Jekalyn Carr attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
29. Angel TaylorSource:Getty
Angel Taylor attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
30. GooGoo AtkinsSource:Getty
GooGoo Atkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
31. Nakitta FoxxSource:Getty
Nakitta Foxx attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
32. Trevone PerrySource:Getty
Perry attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
33. Damon LittleSource:Getty
Damon Little attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
34. Brandon GainesSource:Getty
Brandon Gaines attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
35. Jonathan Anderson (R) and a guestSource:Getty
Jonathan Anderson (R) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
36. Courtney Franklin (L) and a guestSource:Getty
Courtney Franklin (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
37. Tatiana BarnettSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Tatiana Barnett attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
38. Justin RadfordSource:Getty
Justin Radford attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
39. Mona ThomasSource:Getty
Mona Thomas attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
40. Morgan Turner (L) and a guestSource:Getty
Morgan Turner (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
41. Crystal AikinSource:Getty
Crystal Aikin attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
42. Terry BogartSource:Getty
Bogart attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
43. Melvin WilliamsSource:Getty
Williams attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
44. Blair WalkerSource:Getty
Blair Walker attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
45. Pastor Nell Smith- WardSource:Getty
Pastor Nell Smith- Ward attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
46. Denita GibbsSource:Getty
Denita Gibbs attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
47. Dawne Cole (L) and a guestSource:Getty
Dawne Cole (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
48. Demetrius WestSource:Getty
Demetrius West attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
49. Lillian LloydSource:Getty
Lillian Lloyd attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
50. Wissam Omar, Adriana Cosby and Neiko FlowersSource:Getty
Omar, Adriana Cosby and Neiko Flowers of WPZE Praise 102.5, winner of the Major Market of the Year award, pose backstage during the 38th annual Stellar Awards preshow at The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino on July 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.