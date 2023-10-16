Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard came to The DMV to close out The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! She definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped she’d sing and she did that plus more!

Continue scrolling for photos from her Spirit of Praise performance!

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video] was originally published on praisedc.com