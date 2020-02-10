The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Janelle Monae dazzled in a silver hooded ensemble by Ralph Lauren.
4. Regina KingSource:Getty
Regina King sparkled on the red carpet in a blush pink Versace gown.
7. Billy PorterSource:Getty
Billy Porter slayed in a Giles Deacon Couture gown. He never disappoints!
9. Tamron HallSource:Getty
Tamron Hall was completely FLAWLESS in a black and white Theia Couture gown. Her beaded neckline was perfection.
11. Ryan Michelle BatheSource:Getty
Ryan Michelle Bathe gave Princess Tiana vibes in a strapless green and bronze printed gown.
14. Blac ChynaSource:Getty
Blac Chyna gave us glam looks in a Dona Matoshi gown with a high thigh slit.
16. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty
Zazie Beetz looked edgy in a custom Thom Browne bustier and matching skirt.
19. Robin RobertsSource:Getty
Robin Roberts looked stunning in a green, sparkly, single-shoulder gown.
22. Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver and Deandre ArnoldSource:Getty
23. Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike LeeSource:Getty
Spike Lee posed with his lovely wife in a Lakers inspired suit that paid homage to Kobe Bryant.
26. Maya RudolphSource:Getty
Maya Rudolph went for a more casual look in a sequins Valentino SS20 RTW dress.