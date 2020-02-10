The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Janelle Monae Source:Getty Janelle Monae dazzled in a silver hooded ensemble by Ralph Lauren.

2. Janelle Monae Source:Getty

3. Janelle Monae Source:Getty

4. Regina King Source:Getty Regina King sparkled on the red carpet in a blush pink Versace gown.

5. Regina King Source:Getty

6. Regina King Source:Getty

7. Billy Porter Source:Getty Billy Porter slayed in a Giles Deacon Couture gown. He never disappoints!

8. Billy Porter Source:Getty

9. Tamron Hall Source:Getty Tamron Hall was completely FLAWLESS in a black and white Theia Couture gown. Her beaded neckline was perfection.

10. Tamron Hall Source:Getty

11. Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty Ryan Michelle Bathe gave Princess Tiana vibes in a strapless green and bronze printed gown.

12. Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

13. Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

14. Blac Chyna Source:Getty Blac Chyna gave us glam looks in a Dona Matoshi gown with a high thigh slit.

15. Blac Chyna Source:Getty

16. Zazie Beetz Source:Getty Zazie Beetz looked edgy in a custom Thom Browne bustier and matching skirt.

17. Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

18. Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

19. Robin Roberts Source:Getty Robin Roberts looked stunning in a green, sparkly, single-shoulder gown.

20. Robin Roberts Source:Getty

21. Robin Roberts Source:Getty

22. Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver and Deandre Arnold Source:Getty

23. Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee Source:Getty Spike Lee posed with his lovely wife in a Lakers inspired suit that paid homage to Kobe Bryant.

24. Spike Lee Source:Getty

25. Spike Lee Source:Getty

26. Maya Rudolph Source:Getty Maya Rudolph went for a more casual look in a sequins Valentino SS20 RTW dress.

27. Maya Rudolph Source:Getty

28. Cynthia Erivo Source:WENN

29. Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty