CLOSE
The Walls Group
HomeEntertainment

All Grown Up: The Evolution Of The Walls Group [PHOTOS]

Posted November 20, 2019

When The Walls Group first hit the national music scene, they were just teens we saw all over social media sangin’ about Jesus, and sometimes with their mother. Not much has changed now, except, they have a few albums under their belt and are all grown up!

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Talent like theirs didn’t just fall out of the sky. They’ve been grooming their gift from God since they were children. Just watch…

 

As we celebrate their growth and evolution of The Walls Group, below is a look at photos of the sibling singers then and now.

SEE ALSO: The Walls Group Signs To Warryn Campbell’s “My Block” Record Label

SEE ALSO: How Thoughts Of Suicide &amp; Dealing With Depression Made The Walls Group Know That God Was Real [VIDEO]

1. BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 2013

14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards Source:Getty

2. Stellar Awards 2013

28th Annual Stellar Awards Press Room Source:Getty

3. Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 - Red Carpet Source:Getty

4. Grammys 2015

The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

5. Stellar Awards 2015

ASCAP & eOne Present 'Morning Glory Breakfast' Honoring Stellar Award Nominees Source:Getty

6. Stellar Gospel Awards 2016

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. “BET Her: Fights Breast Cancer” 2018

"BET Her: Fights Breast Cancer" Source:Getty

8. Dove Awards 2018

49th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Ford’s Theatre Gala 2019

Ovation TV is the Red Carpet Sponsor of the 2019 Ford's Theatre Gala Source:Getty

10. Stellar Awards 2019

34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close