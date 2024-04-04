We’re Having A Denim Fashion Moment Thanks To Beyoncé: Here’s How These 5 Influencers Rocked The Fabric

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era has us all in a country frenzy. If we aren’t tapping our cowgirl boots to her latest chart-topping album, we are scouring the internet for Western fashions to add to our closets. The Houston native has always been a trendsetter, but this new drip she’s rocking is boldly next level. From cowboy core to denim fashion, Rumi and Sir’s mama has us in our country-style bag.
According to the research experts, Bey’s Western-inspired style has sparked an Internet stampede. Web statistics show that more people are interested in her Cowboy Carter era than her fashionable Renaissance tour! “Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter is one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the year and will not only have a significant impact on music, but it is also evident Beyoncé’s influence spans spheres into fashion, style, and beyond,” stated a spokesperson for Dalston Mill Fabrics. “With the increasing interest in these cowboy-style items and the album released in time to be the soundtrack for summer, country chic is sure to be one of the most lusted-after styles this year, thanks to Queen B.”
Denim Fashion
Western fashion is centered around denim jeans, cowboy boots, and button-down blouses. What started as utility clothing quickly evolved into staple wear for the Western community. In the past, cowboy and cowgirl fashion was mainly popular at festivals or in states such as Texas, Louisiana, and Kansas, to name a few. However, with Beyoncé’s segue into the country music industry, country styles are having a fashion industry moment, and we are here for it.
Western style consists of many looks, including cowboy hats, chaps, Bolo ties, cowboy boots, and more. But the heart of the cowboy core fashion is denim. Nothing says country swag more than a denim-on-denim look paired with a sassy pair of shoes and a banging accessory. However, there are many ways to wear this classic fabric. And if you are looking for ways to slay your denim get-up, look no further than the influencers below.
From denim vests to flared jeans, dresses, and more – these fashion mavens have denim chic on lock.
1. L. Shaneen – Denim Vest and Skirt
L. Shaneen is coming in hot with the denim vest and ankle-length denim skirt. We love how she jazzed up her outfit with a blue blouse and gold knee-high boots.
2. Kerry Ann Spence – Denim Heels
Can we take a moment to pay homage to this denim look Kerry is rocking? Not only is the dress timeless and fly, but the denim sandals added the perfect amount of pizazz to the entire look.
3. Mochidi Machaba – Casual Denim
Mochidi Machaba served a cool slay in denim cargo jeans and an oversized denim shirt blouse. The beauty offset her outfit with a white top, All-Star sneakers, and a black baseball cap.
4. Jade – Denim Purse
Just when you thought denim couldn’t get any better, Jade hit us with a fabulous denim Coach purse! She toted the cute accessory with a denim trench coat and flared jeans.
5. Noelia Mejia – Denim Jumpsuit
A denim jumpsuit is a must-have wardrobe item. Noelia shows us how to rock this ensemble with boots and bouncy curls. However, this jean jumper can be dressed up or down.