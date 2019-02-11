CLOSE
Get Up! Fitness & Wellness
Get Up & Move: Thigh Squat Killers

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates thigh squat killers, squat heel claps and switch lunges. Watch the video up top and give it a try in 3 rounds of 16 reps.

Ready? Let’s move!

