Get Up & Move: Thigh Squat Killers

Get Up!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates thigh squat killers, squat heel claps and switch lunges. Watch the video up top and give it a try in 3 rounds of 16 reps.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: