Live Life Enthusiastically | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Live Life Enthusiastically”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

When people ask how you’re doing. What do you say? Do you say? Ohh. I’m fine, I’m pretty good. I’m OK. Not bad just trying to make it or if I didn’t have bad luck. I would have no luck or some even say life stinks.

Look, studies have shown that life responds to you as you respond to life. Zig Ziggler, one of my great mentors, used to say outstanding, and I’m getting better every moment. I say I’m blessed and highly favored. See, every day I wake up without a chalk outline around my body, I am blessed and highly favored to say I’m blessed and highly favored not only speaks about how I feel today, but also my expectation.

What I expect today greet and meet life within with enthusiasm, excitement and Great Expectations. Folks, it’s another great day and yes you and I both are blessed and highly favored!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.