Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give Up Her Seat At A Bar For Two White Men

J. Alexander's restaurant is being accused of racial profiling.

This story may sound like it’s from the 40 yeas ago but it’s actually today in Trump’s America. A Black woman was told she had to give up her seat at a bar to two white men and she refused. The restaurant is denying any responsibility.

Lia Gant claims while at J. Alexander’s on June 20 she was told she had to give up her seat for two white men. When she refused, she claims the white bartender poured her drink down the sink, Gant explained at a press conference. “I immediately got up and went to management and she said I shouldn’t be upset because the drink wasn’t thrown on me… I was racially profiled. I was told to move out of my seat for two other white men to be seated.”

She was also forced to pay the bill even the drink was not removed.

Her attorney Maurice Davis said, “We refuse to backslide into a nation where black people are told to give up their seat to white people, where black people are denied services at restaurants.”

Another patron, Jerrick Jefferson, said se was called the N-word by a white patron at the restaurant — on the same day Gant was allegedly profiled. See video of the incident with Gant, which shows a man throwing food:

 

Gant and Jefferson are calling for the restaurant’s staff to be fired and they are seeking undetermined financial damages.

According WKYZ, the restaurant released the following statement, “On June 20, our staff and many of our guests experienced an unfortunate incident that disrupted the otherwise pleasant dining environment in our West Bloomfield restaurant. Our staff made every responsible effort to safely diffuse this incident in the face of profanity and acts of misbehavior directed at them. None of our employees used profanity, made racial remarks or threw food but certain guests did. Ironically, two of those guests involved in this incident have falsely accused our staff of racial discrimination.”

The restaurant also claimed they gave the security surveillance video over to the West Bloomfield police.

Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give Up Her Seat At A Bar For Two White Men was originally published on newsone.com

