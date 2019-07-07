CLOSE
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Announces Battle With Prostate Cancer

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell of Windsor Village United Methodist Church, also known as the Kingdom Builders’ Center in Southwest Houston has revealed he’s been diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer.

Caldwell said that his prognosis is good in a message shared on Facebook. “Go to the doctor. Get your check ups — mammogram, pap smear, prostate check,” he said. “There’s no need in dying unnecessarily.”

He wanted to get the message out about his health before it “got out” in the streets.

We’ll continue to pray for Pastor Caldwell as he undergoes treatment and hope he comes out cancer free.

