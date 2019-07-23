Meagan Good Says She’s Trying To Get In The Best Shape Of Her Life To Get Ready For “Little People Being Born”

Although she doesn’t look a day out of her 20s, Meagan Good is getting ready to celebrate her 38th birthday in August. With the anticipation of another year around the sun on her mind, Good has some major goals she’s trying to set for herself. In an IG TV video she filmed with husband DeVon Franklin, the actress shared that she’s taking part in a fitness challenge, a 30-day one with celebrity trainer Mike T of Force Fitness. Part of the reason she’s doing that is because she is trying to get her body in the best shape, of her entire life, in order to start having kids.

“I’m trying to really get in shape. It’s about to be my birthday and you know, I’m trying to show people what 38 looks like,” she said. “And you know, trying to get ready for babies. I’m trying to get in the best shape of my life so I can start from a good point and be in a good place for when I get back in the gym after that.”

Good, who got into impeccable shape in 2016, doing everything from taekwondo to weight training and couple’s workouts with her husband, admitted she hasn’t been in the gym in “months and months and months.” She also said her stamina is low these days, but she’s up for the challenge, and she hopes her followers will be, too.

“Whatever you’re trying to accomplish, for me it’s my 38th birthday and it’s little people being born,” she said. “Very soon. I gotta get there first.”

Franklin, who joked around and patted her stomach at the beginning of the video (which led fans to jump to the conclusion that she was already pregnant prematurely), said kids are coming “Not right now, but soon!”

Good previously told the women of The Real in 2018 that though she and Franklin wanted kids, they were going to take their time to have them.

“You know, I’m a take my time,” she said. “I had two monkeys a few years ago, and now I have two hairless cats so I’m kind of like a never-Neverland person. So I’m going to wait. In the right time. I’m going to take my time, but in the right time we’ll have them. We definitely want them, though.”

However, this past spring while visiting the now-defunct Steve Harvey Show, she told the world that she was all set to take that step into parenthood.

“I’ma say this, and it’s funny because I usually don’t talk about it because I was one of those people who knew I would be a mother later in life,” she said. “And we talk about it a lot. Like, [Michael Ealy] basically tried to convince me to start like last year. But now I think I’m in a place now where I’m actually ready.”

