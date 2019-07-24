Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The National Urban League is bringing their annual conference to Indianapolis this year for the first time. Part of the conference includes The State of the Urban League Address at the Eastern Star Church where VaShawn Mitchell will also be in attendance. For more information on the event and other Urban League events this weekend, visit Indianapolis Urban League website here.
VaShawn Mitchell Is Dropping New Music & Here Is What You Can Expect was originally published on praiseindy.com