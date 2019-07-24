VaShawn Mitchell Is Dropping New Music & Here Is What You Can Expect

CLOSE
We all know how powerful and amazing VaShawn Mitchell’s music is. He stopped by the studio to share with Randy Weston what we can expect from his new music and how he is working with the The National Urban League Annual Conference this year.

The National Urban League is bringing their annual conference to Indianapolis this year for the first time. Part of the conference includes The State of the Urban League Address at the Eastern Star Church where VaShawn Mitchell will also be in attendance. For more information on the event and other Urban League events this weekend, visit Indianapolis Urban League website here.

