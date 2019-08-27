Massive Fire Erupts at Historic Church In West Philadelphia

NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at a historic church in West Philadelphia called The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church, which is also home to a child daycare center, is located at the corner of North 52nd Street and Warren Street where some parts of the building to collapsed. It is unknown if anyone was rescued or injured in the blaze.

There has been no official cause of the three-alarm blaze yet but work was being done on the roof shortly before flames broke out.

Video shows flames and smoke engulfing the church:

This story is still developing. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this trying time.

originally published on praisephilly.com

Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted August 27, 2019

