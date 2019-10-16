The Clark Sisters Reunite To Release New Music!

The legendary Clark Sisters are back!

The son of Karen Clark Sheard, J. Drew, posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon announcing the sisters’ return to music. In his caption, Drew stated, “THE LEGENDS ARE BACK!!”

In a partnership with Karew Entertainment and Motown Gospel, the sisters will be back delivering that good gospel music we love. The sisters have not put out joint music since their 2009 holiday album, Clark Family Christmas.

We are excited to hear this new music!

