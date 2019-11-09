CLOSE
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana

Happy Lousiana Day!

USA, Illinois, Metamora, Santa Claus with stack of gifts

Source: Vstock LLC / Getty

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe that the real, true Santa Claus is a Black man named Fred Parker who has served as the 7th Ward Santa in New Orleans for 45 years!

Several New Orleans natives took to social media this week to share their photos of Chocolate Santa over the years — and the results were priceless.

Meet the real Santa Claus below.

