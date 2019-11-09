The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe that the real, true Santa Claus is a Black man named Fred Parker who has served as the 7th Ward Santa in New Orleans for 45 years!
Several New Orleans natives took to social media this week to share their photos of Chocolate Santa over the years — and the results were priceless.
Meet the real Santa Claus below.
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana was originally published on globalgrind.com