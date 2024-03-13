Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Amelia Earhart – Let Your Fears Fly Away”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Amelia Earhart. Amelia Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She wrote a number of best-selling books and was instrumental in getting more women to fly planes. She disappeared in a flight over the South Pacific. Yet she said that death was not her biggest fear, but rather living in regret of not trying. Hmm, I love this quote from Amelia Earhart. “The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity. The fears of paper tigers, you can do anything you decide to do you”.

First must decide and then overcome your fears so you can live your dream. Hmm. I encourage you to set big goals and not let your fears control your future. And you too, might make big history. Great history.

Her Story: Amelia Earhart – Let Your Fears Fly Away| Dr. Willie Jolley

Her Story: Cicely Tyson – The Pursuit Of Excellence| Dr. Willie Jolley

Her Story: Althea Gibson – Do The Work To Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.