Faith Walk: Navigating Challenges with Trust and Perseverance

On todays Faith Walk, guest host Kim Lee King and Cheryl Jackson had an insightful chat about faith and perseverance during tough times. Kim Lee King, filling in for Erica Campbell, kicked off the conversation by talking about the struggles of handling a big task without outside help.

She shared her own experiences as an entrepreneur and a single mother, highlighting the challenges of looking after her elderly parent until her father passed away.

Kim Lee King encouraged listeners to embark on a “faith walk” with her, saying, “Let’s talk a little bit about having an assignment with no assistance. I often felt like I had this great enormous assignment with no assistance.” She stressed the importance of jotting down these visions, drawing from the biblical practice of making visions clear so that others can understand and support them.

The discussion then turned to the story of blind Bartimaeus from the Bible, where Jesus heals him in an unconventional way. Kim Lee King likened Bartimaeus’ journey to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and visionaries today, saying, “This is the season where God wants to do all of these things for you, but he wants no one else to get the credit.”

Cheryl Jackson joined in, acknowledging the daunting prospect of moving ahead without tangible support but highlighting the assurance of God’s presence and guidance. She said, “The assistance won’t be tangible, but God is always gonna be there. He’s Emmanuel.”

They talked about how leaning on God during such times strengthens faith and fosters a deeper connection with Him. Cheryl Jackson emphasized, “It’s gonna make us rely on him, right?”

The conversation wrapped up with a message of encouragement for listeners grappling with similar challenges. Kim Lee King and Cheryl Jackson reminded everyone of God’s faithfulness and urged them to walk by faith, not by sight. They emphasized trusting in God’s timing and plan, even in moments of uncertainty or doubt.

