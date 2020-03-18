CLOSE
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand Washing Video!

Gabrielle Union's one-year-old daughter is giving us a much-needed reminder to lather up for at least 20 seconds.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

At this point, nearly everyone on the planet has been impacted by the coronavirus.

While folks are out there rocking masks and hazard suits and buying up all the hand sanitizer and Lysol, the best way to protect yourself is by staying in your house and washing your hands…and doing so for 20 seconds.

And if you need a reminder, here’s our favorite #ShadyBaby Kaavia James Union Wade to the rescue!

On Tuesday night (March 17), Gabrielle Union shared the most adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter on Twitter pretending to wash her hands.

Take a look:

LOVE! Man, she is getting so big.

No lie: We’re really loving this celebrity kid hand washing trend. Just last week, Mariah Carey and “dem babies” Moroccan and Monroe as they bring it back, “Fantasy” style to encourage you all the lather up. The family posted an adorable TikTok video on Friday (March 13) to help encourage us to get it together.

Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody! ❤,” Carey wrote. 

While videos like these are can put a smile on our faces, it’s important to take note that after shutting down travel across the world, canceling the NBA and countless festivals and conferences, forcing employers to implement work from home policies and ripping apart our economy, coronavirus is not a game. According to NBC News, as of March 18, the coronavirus is on a world pandemic level with more than 200,000 people infected and the virus killing more than 8,000 people, including 112 in the U.S.

It’s important to continue to stay inside, be safe and ONLY leave the house if it’s absolutely necessary. That, and keep washing and moisturizing your hands.

If you’re a mother or a caregiver, how are you teaching and encouraging loved-ones to wash their hands?

LEARN MORE about the coronavirus epidemic, how to protect yourself, symptoms and more at cdc.gov

