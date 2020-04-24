ThoseBaxters Launch MStreet Records, Release Kim Cash Tate’s New Single “If I Didn’t Have You (Remix)”

#ThoseBaxters have teamed up with Stellar Award-winning Christian hip hop producer Spechouse to launch a new music label titled, MStreet Records.

Their first release comes from Christian best-selling author Kim Cash Tate who recently debuted the remix to her single, “If I Didn’t Have You,” featuring Spechouse and Emcee N.I.C.E.

“The song comes from a moment of frustration and literally crying out, ‘Lord, If I Didn’t Have You’…”, she said during an interview with Those Baxters, explaining how she wrote this song to uplift and encourage people.

