Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Comeback Season Is Here! | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Comeback Season Is Here!”

This next minute could totally transform your life.  Just because you’ve had setbacks of the past doesn’t mean you’re doomed to repeat them.  Your history does not determine your destiny.  You may have fallen down before, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rise up again.  You may have failed yesterday, but tomorrow is still full of power and possibilities. 

The past is a place of reference, not a place of residence.  Stop living in yesterday.  Look ahead to what’s possible.  Your future is waiting for you, but you’ve got to release the past so you can receive what’s coming.  Don’t get stuck in history.  Step boldly into your destiny. 

00:00:49 Speaker 1 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
News
31 Items
Entertainment
Trending
20 Items

Trending

Style & Fashion
News
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close