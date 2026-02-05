Kelly Rowland and Method Man talk love in Relationship Goals

The film reflects the actors' personal experiences with grief, growth and the complexities of building meaningful relationships.

Kelly Rowland and Method Man are bringing romance, vulnerability and purpose to the screen with their new film Relationship Goals, and the two stars say the story hits closer to home than audiences might expect.

During a recent conversation with Erica Campbell, the co-stars opened up about what drew them to the project and how the film explores real-life experiences with love, loss and personal growth.

For Kelly Rowland, stepping into the role of Leah felt personal from the start. She shared that she could see pieces of her own life reflected in the character and in the women surrounding her in the story. That connection made the role impossible to ignore.

“All of those things drew me in,” Rowland explained. “I saw pieces of my story in these women. If I could see myself in them, then I knew other people would too. I wanted to be part of telling that story.”

Method Man, who plays Jared in the film, described his character as a man going through a period of reflection and transformation. Rather than portraying a stereotypical romantic lead, he said Jared represents someone thinking deeply about legacy, purpose and what kind of love he wants in his life.

“He’s a man in transition,” Method Man said. “He’s thinking about where he wants to be and what he wants to leave behind. As men get older, we start reflecting on what matters, family, love and purpose.”

Their on-screen chemistry is a major highlight of the film, and both actors credited their shared commitment to authenticity for making the relationship feel real. The story captures the push and pull of two people working through their own emotional baggage while trying to build something meaningful together.

Rowland also spoke candidly about tapping into grief for her role, revealing that her own personal experiences helped her connect to Leah’s emotional journey. After losing her mother shortly after welcoming her son, she said she learned firsthand how people often push through pain while trying to stay strong for others.

“I remember trying to work my way through it and hold everything together,” she said. “But when you finally have a moment to feel it all, you realize how much you’ve been carrying. That made it easier to tap into those emotions for this role.”

Method Man added that one of the most challenging scenes for him involved a moment where his character longs for reassurance and connection. He said the emotional weight of that scene came from wanting his character to be seen and understood.

At its core, Relationship Goals blends romance, humor and emotional honesty. The film explores what it means to grow individually while building a relationship rooted in trust, faith and understanding. Both stars believe audiences will recognize parts of their own lives in the story.

With its mix of heartfelt moments and lighthearted romance, Relationship Goals offers more than just entertainment. It delivers a reminder that love often requires healing, vulnerability and the courage to grow together.

