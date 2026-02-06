Pastor Mike on Faith, Love, and Relationship Goals: The Movie

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Pastor Mike Todd is bringing his powerful message of faith and love from the pulpit to the big screen with Relationship Goals: The Movie. In a recent, heartfelt interview, the visionary leader opened up about the journey of transforming his bestselling book into a cinematic experience, his intention for the film, and his belief that it will inspire a new sense of hope in viewers. He shared that seeing the project come to life was exactly what he expected, a testament to the vision he believes God gave him. While the outcome was foreseen, he expressed being joyfully overwhelmed by the exceptional cast and how perfectly everything came together to create something truly special.



For Pastor Mike, creating a film grounded in excellence was non-negotiable. He believes this movie serves as a powerful marker for people of faith, proving that it is possible to create high-quality, culturally relevant content that speaks to a broad audience. The goal was never to make a “Christian movie” in the traditional sense. Instead, he aimed to produce a compelling story told from a Christian perspective, using biblical principles to explore real-life situations. This approach ensures the film is authentic and relatable, reflecting the complexities of modern relationships.

The film courageously tackles the messy realities of life and love, including relational trauma, cycles of addiction, and personal struggles. Pastor Mike emphasized that the conversations happening at the altar are not sanitized, and the movie needed to reflect that truth. It was crucial to show how God’s principles can bring about real change in people’s lives. By centering themes of growth, accountability, and love—without demanding perfection—the film remains tangible and accessible. It weaves faith into the narrative naturally, showing how it operates amidst life’s goals and ambitions.

One of Pastor Mike’s greatest hopes for the film is that it will reignite a sense of hope in love for those who have become jaded or fearful. He explained that hope is the essential fuel for faith. Many people struggle to find love because they have stopped hoping for it. Relationship Goals is designed to challenge that mindset, showing viewers that a healthy, loving relationship is a real possibility. The story encourages progression over perfection, inspiring people to find value in their season of singleness and to become the person they are meant to be.

Ultimately, Pastor Mike sees the film as a “living epistle”—a message of transformation for those who may never step inside a church or open a Bible. He shared that the principles that have guided his own 16-year marriage are woven into the story. When people are hurting, they need practical help, not just religious rhetoric. Relationship Goals aims to be that help, offering a powerful, engaging, and transformative story that demonstrates how faith-based principles can provide real answers for real life.

