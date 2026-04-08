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Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

There Is A Leader In You | Dr Willie Jolley

Discover the leadership potential within you with Dr. Willie Jolley's inspiring insights.

Published on April 8, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “There Is A Leader In You”

We’ve been talking about how to grow your future by growing yourself. One of the things I stress in my TED Talk for business, entitled “How to Turn Your Setbacks into Comebacks with an Attitude of Excellence,” is that you must become a more effective leader. Many people think that leaders are born, but I say that leaders are not mostly born—they are mostly developed.


Like a diamond, which is developed over time, it starts as a piece of coal but, through pressure and adversity, becomes better and transforms into a beautiful diamond. There’s a diamond inside each and every one of you, but you must be willing to develop that diamond to become a better you. And that is something everyone can do to grow and improve.

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