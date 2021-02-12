Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Stole The Interview In Adorable ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, and his mom crashed the interview in this adorable video.

The 17x WWE champion and one of the biggest actors in the world joined the late-night show to talk about his tequila Teremana and the origins of his new NBC comedy series “Young Rock.” Johnson was interrupting mid-interview by an impromptu appearance by his mom Ata. He affectionately joins his mom in two special songs as she strokes the ukulele and it is the most heartwarming video the Internet has seen today.

She and Dwayne shared a performance, both dedicated to host Jimmy Fallon, who loved every second of it.

“Mom just crushed by the way,” Fallon told the gifted mother-son duo. “You just stole the interview, by the way. You’re a superstar!”

It really is the wholesome content the Internet needed to cleanse the timeline after the ongoing news of the Gorilla glue girl, constant talks of investments and stocks and Trump’s impending impeachment case.

“We got one more song!”

Wait, ma we do???? 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

My mom clearly LOVES @jimmyfallon (I think more than me, as she’s never sung this song to me!?) 🤣

Such a great time! Thank you, my brother for having us on. #YoungRock 🥃 https://t.co/HOhpA2iLpl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 11, 2021

The award-winning actor shares more about his new series “Young Rock” premiering on NBC on February 16th with Jimmy Fallon. In his new series, Dwayne runs for president in 2032, with the acclaimed actor taking a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today. Fallon also shares in delight about Johnson’s tasty tequila before Mama Ata stole the show.

Fans rallied on the timeline excited over the improvised performance between Johnson and his beloved mother.

The Rock's mom made my day!! https://t.co/eOmhF4hXwb — Yunuen Ramirez (@yunuenrb) February 11, 2021

The Rock is so cool because his Mom is the coolest ever! 😂👏🏽 #FallonTonight — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) February 11, 2021

So when is @TheRock's Mom gonna be a guest again? 😊 She is the only person I have ever known to upstage him. She was adorable! 🥰 — Sonya (@Sohnzie) February 11, 2021

It is a challenge to upstage the handsome performer as he has appeared in several films, wrestling rings and stages with outstanding performances that many other movie stars might find difficult to compete alongside. Though his mom might disagree because she effortlessly gave the interview the razzle-dazzle necessary to end their conversation and remain a trending topic in entertainment today. We would love to see The Rock’s mom appear in his show “Young Rock.”

Does Ata have the superstar personality to win television’s hearts?

Stay tuned for the premiere of “Young Rock” on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to NBC.

