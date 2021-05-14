Charles Jenkins Receives His Doctorate of Divinity [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Pastor Charles Jenkins may have stepped away from his role as senior pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, but the teaching continues!

Jenkins was awarded a doctorate of divinity from Beulah Heights University in Atlanta where he also launched an innovative certificate program on transitional leadership.

“Beulah Heights University is proud to honor Dr. Jenkins for his unprecedented work and is equally excited to announce a leadership program that will focus on Succession & Transition beginning Fall 2021,” a press release states. “The Certificate Program has been developed by Dr. Jenkins in partnership with the academic leadership of Beulah Heights. The program will equip leaders, students, churches, nonprofit organizations, and beyond with knowledge, ability, and strategy necessary to navigate organizational transitions, and succession planning which will increase the sustainability and success of organizations.”

According to the press release, Jenkins’ Seasons book will serve as a textbook for the college course.

“Dr. Charles Jenkins has always amazed me with his unwavering strength and determination for greatness. His sweeping body of work speaks for itself and warranted this prestigious honor,” Beulah Heights University President Dr. Benson Karanja says. “I am so honored to not only be able to call him a colleague but more importantly a friend. He is the real deal, a true asset which makes us proud to bestow this honor upon him from Beulah Heights University.”

Beulah Heights University is one of the nation’s oldest and fastest growing Bible institutions. Since 1918, it’s provided higher education rooted in the Protestant Christian tradition.

“Honors like this are rare, and when they do happen they are presented to individuals who are much older than I am. It is very humbling for my life’s work to be acknowledged in this way. I am deeply grateful to the Beulah Heights Family,” Charles Jenkins says. “I am also excited to help leaders and organizations transition and pass the baton effectively to ensure the enduring strength of our institutions.”

Sounds like Beulah Heights University students are in for a treat.

Congratulations, Charles Jenkins!

