Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

BET Awards Will Host Vaccinated-Only Live Audience This June

As the pandemic eases ever so slowly, many venues are opening its doors to large events such as this.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

The annual BET Awards went to a virtual format last year due to the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic but with numbers lowering by the day, the program makes a return. This coming June, Los Angeles will play host to the anticipated awards program with a vaccinated-only live audience.

According to a report from Deadline, Microsoft Theatre will be the venue to host the 2021 BET Awards event, which should come as a relief to the many entertainers and creators who rely on live events to promote their artistic wares.

For audience members who wish to be in attendance, BET said that a registration period for attendees will begin on May 27 and the network will be working in tandem with officials from Los Angeles County to make sure COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

The actual ceremony will air on June 27 from Los Angeles, Calif. at the Microsoft Theatre.

Learn more here.

SEE ALSO: 

BET Awards 2020: Watch Performances From Jonathan McReynolds, Karen Clark Sheard &amp; Kierra Sheard

H.E.R. Gives Soulful Rendition Of ‘Lord Is Coming’ With YBN Cordae At The BET Awards [VIDEO]

Watch: John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration
11 photos

BET Awards Will Host Vaccinated-Only Live Audience This June  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close