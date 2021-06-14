Arts & Entertainment
BMI Trailblazers 2021: 20 Most Performed Gospel Songs Revealed

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards 2021 honorees are in and they include Donald Lawrence and Sir the Baptist with Song of the Year for “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” which was performed by Le’Andria Johnson and Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers. Kanye West even won Songwriter of the Year for “Hands On,” “On God,” and “Selah” off his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. While those songs earned top spots in the ranking, many more artists were recognized for the impact of their songs throughout 2020. Take a look at the 20 most performed gospel songs of the year below!

  1. “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” Donald Lawrence & Sir The Baptist
  2. “Alright” Fred Hammond & Asaph A. Ward
  3. “Big” Curtiss Glenn
  4. “Hands On” Fred Hammond & Kanye West
  5. “I Love Him” Renee Spearman
  6. “I Made It Out” Pastor John P. Kee
  7. “If God/Nothing But The Blood” Natalie Lauren Sims
  8. “I’m All In” Maranda Curtis & Asaph A. Ward
  9. “Just For Me” Kirk Franklin
  10. “Keep The Faith” Charles Jenkins
  11. “Oh How Good It Is” Chris Byrd
  12. “On God” Pierre Bourne, Michael Cameone Cerda, Kanye West & Cydel C. Young
  13. “Pull Us Through” Jermaine Dolly
  14. “Selah” Kanye West, E.Vax, Allison Jeffrey Lavalley, No Malice, Pusha T, Cydel C. Young
  15. “Unstoppable” Makeba Riddick
  16. “Victory” J Drew Sheard II
  17. “Wide As The Sky” Jonas Myrin
  18. “Won’t Let Go” Travis Greene
  19. “You Don’t Know” Zacardi Cortez, Kerry Douglas & Ay Ron Ronnell Lewis
  20. “You’re Doing It All Again” Todd Dulaney

